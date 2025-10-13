Middle East Monitor
Gaza interior ministry opens repentance period for non-violent gang members to surrender weapons

October 13, 2025 at 2:57 pm

Police and security forces deploy at main intersections and begin patrols to ensure security following the implementation of the cease-fire in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on October 12, 2025. [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

Police and security forces deploy at main intersections and begin patrols to ensure security following the implementation of the cease-fire in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on October 12, 2025. [Moiz Salhi – Anadolu Agency]

The Ministry of Interior and National Security in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday the launch of a six-day amnesty and repentance period for individuals affiliated with local gangs who were not involved in murder, in a move aimed at restoring internal order and resolving pending legal and security issues.

The ministry said in its statement that some gangs had taken advantage of wartime chaos to carry out criminal acts, including assaults on citizens’ property and the theft of humanitarian aid. It clarified that certain individuals who joined these groups “have no blood on their hands” and could therefore benefit from the amnesty.

According to the announcement, the repentance period will begin on Monday 13 October, and remain open until the end of Sunday 19 October 2025. Those eligible are urged to surrender themselves and their weapons to Gaza’s security forces within this timeframe.

The ministry warned that authorities would take strict legal action against anyone who refuses to regularise their status or continues to violate the law after the deadline.

“Public security and citizens’ rights are a red line that must not be violated under any circumstances,” the statement said.

The initiative marks part of the ministry’s broader effort to reassert control and address security concerns in Gaza amid ongoing instability and post-war reconstruction challenges.

READ: Gaza security forces claim full control of armed militias and begin sweeping operations

