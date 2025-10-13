Gaza security forces claim full control of armed militias and begin sweeping operations

RT Arabic reported that Palestinian security sources announced full control by Gaza’s security forces over an armed militia in Gaza City, with extensive search operations underway in the areas where its members had been active.

According to the report, the forces took control of a residential block in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood, where outlaws had been hiding. Security units continue to seize weapons and equipment and have arrested dozens of suspects.

Sources added that several individuals accused of executing displaced people and collaborating with the occupation were killed during clashes with the militia in Gaza. In a separate incident, a Palestinian security unit arrested a number of lawbreakers following an armed exchange in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Families Gathering expressed its support for the Ministry of Interior and the security forces in their efforts to restore order and maintain stability. The group said these efforts come “at a sensitive stage following the ceasefire, which requires strong public and national unity.”

In its statement, the gathering affirmed that “imposing order and protecting citizens’ lives and property is both a national and religious duty,” expressing appreciation for “the efforts of security officers in preserving civil peace.”

The statement concluded that “security is a shared responsibility,” urging all citizens to fully cooperate with the security forces, reject chaos, and oppose all forms of lawlessness.