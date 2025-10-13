Gaza tribal authority warns world will be “shocked” by scale of destruction after Israeli withdrawal

Dramatic drone footage revealed the extent of the Israeli destruction in the Gaza Strip that it can be clearly seen in the pre and post-conflict images of the besieged city, Anadolu reports. The city has been under heavy bombardment by Israeli forces since Oct. 7 Tens of… pic.twitter.com/PQku0lStmP — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) October 13, 2025

The Commissioner-General of the Higher Authority for Tribal Affairs in Gaza, Akef Al-Masry, has issued an urgent appeal to the international community, warning that the full extent of destruction in the Gaza Strip will “shock the world” once Israeli forces withdraw and the true scope of devastation becomes visible.

“What the world is witnessing now is only the tip of the iceberg,” Al-Masry said in a statement. “The real catastrophe in Gaza has yet to be revealed. The world will be horrified when it sees the massive and deliberate destruction inflicted on infrastructure, health facilities, homes, and the very fabric of human and social life.”

Al-Masry called on international news agencies, humanitarian organisations, and human rights bodies to visit Gaza immediately following any withdrawal, urging them to document the situation firsthand and provide an impartial account of what he described as an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster.”

“We call on every person of conscience, and every free camera, to come and report the truth as it is — without distortion or embellishment,” he said. “This is a moral and humanitarian duty. The world must see with its own eyes the devastation that has affected everything — acts that amount to exposed and documented war crimes.”

The statement from the Tribal Authority underscores mounting concerns among Gaza’s local leadership about the long-term humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict and the extensive damage to civilian infrastructure across the enclave.