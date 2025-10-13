Middle East Monitor
Palestine faction condemns Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian aid entry into Gaza

October 13, 2025 at 3:09 pm

A large crowd gathers for the first aid trucks reached Gaza after the ceasefire via the Karm Abu Salim Border Crossing in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 12, 2025. [Mahmoud Sabbah - Anadolu Agency]

A large crowd gathers for the first aid trucks reached Gaza after the ceasefire via the Karm Abu Salim Border Crossing in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 12, 2025. [Mahmoud Sabbah – Anadolu Agency]

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), a faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on Sunday condemned Israel’s “blatant interference” in the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, particularly through the Rafah crossing.

In a press statement, the DFLP accused Israeli forces of deliberately obstructing the entry of vital relief supplies in an attempt to worsen the humanitarian crisis gripping the enclave.

“The [Israeli] occupation is seeking to impose full control over the movement of aid at a time when Gaza City is enduring a suffocating blockade that has deprived its population of food, water, and medicine for more than ten days,” the statement said, noting that widespread destruction has further crippled access to essential supplies.

The group said that Israeli forces have blocked United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) trucks from entering the Strip, preventing the agency from resuming its basic services to refugees and displaced families.

The DFLP described the obstruction of UNRWA aid as a direct challenge to international mediators involved in recent ceasefire talks, as well as to the United Nations and the broader international community, which recognizes UNRWA as the official body mandated to assist Palestinian refugees.

The Front called on the coordination committee established under the Sharm El-Sheikh negotiations to take “immediate and decisive action” to halt the Israeli occupation’s interference in humanitarian relief operations and to guarantee the unhindered flow of aid into Gaza.

