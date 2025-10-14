British PM says 2-state solution has ‘first real chance’ since 1990s

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday told members of parliament that the two-state solution in the Middle East now has its “first real chance” of being implemented since the Oslo Accords in the 1990s, Anadolu reports.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Starmer outlined the UK’s future role in supporting the peace process, saying the government will offer expertise in “three areas: supporting the reconstruction in Gaza, supporting transitional arrangements, and ensuring security for a ceasefire monitoring process.”

He emphasised the importance of the two-state solution.

“This is the first real chance we’ve had on a two-state solution since the Oslo Accords over three decades ago. So we are fully committed to this because a safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable Palestinian state, is the only way to secure lasting peace for the Middle East.”

Starmer also highlighted progress in humanitarian relief, saying: “The bombardment of Gaza has stopped, and desperately needed aid is starting to enter as a result of the peace plan led by President Trump. We have the chance, and it is a chance to bring a terrible chapter in history.”

“But to be clear, we urgently need to see more aid and faster. All restrictions must now be lifted. The need for food, sanitation, health care and shelter are still acute, while the signing, yesterday was historic. What matters now is implementation and getting help in as quickly as possible,” he added.

– Commons will debate ‘full horror’ when media is allowed to in Gaza

Meanwhile, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the government’s approach, saying it “is quite clear that UK relations with Israel have been strained by the actions of this government.”

Some Labour MPs shouted “shame” in response.

She specifically condemned the UK’s decision to restore funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, and to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Starmer responded: “I was surprised and saddened that she spent more time attacking what we actually did to help the process than even mentioning the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, without setting out in terms the number of people have been killed, the starving been subjected to denial of aid when the immediate task for any serious government is to work with allies to get it at speed, I would have expected at least an acknowledgement of that terrible situation.”

He said once the media are allowed into Gaza, he expects there will be “quite some debate” in the Commons over the “full horror” of what has occurred there.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey asked for more details on what the UK is doing to help increase the flow of aid into Gaza. Starmer said more trucks need to be allowed into Gaza.

Regarding the West Bank, he said the UK has communicated to Israel that illegal settlements should not be permitted.

Earlier Monday, the release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip.

Phase two of the US deal calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza, the formation of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Israeli attacks killed more than 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, since October 2023, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.