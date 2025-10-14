Former Egyptian FM: Gaza negotiations remain difficult, need sustained US pressure on Israel

Former Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Al-Uraby said that the Peace Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh aimed to achieve peace in Gaza after two years of destruction and bloodshed, stressing that the goal is to reach a lasting peace that would lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In a phone interview with Egypt’s TV Channel One, Al-Uraby stated that the negotiations remain tough and lengthy, especially after the completion of the first phase of the agreement between Israel and Palestine. He noted that US President Donald Trump’s speech at the Knesset reflected his usual style and was an attempt to satisfy Israel’s far-right.

He emphasised the need for the United States to maintain pressure on Israel to ensure the success of the negotiations. He added that Egyptian diplomacy has exerted its utmost efforts over the past two years to achieve its objectives, including securing a ceasefire, facilitating the entry of aid, supporting reconstruction, and preventing displacement plans — all of which are currently being discussed at the negotiating table.

Al-Uraby confirmed that the destruction in Gaza is massive and that clearing the rubble will take a long time. However, he pointed out that the determination of Palestinians to rebuild will motivate the international community to act swiftly to restore normal life in the Strip.

