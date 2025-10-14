Middle East Monitor
France voices deep concern after Israeli drone injures UN peacekeeper in southern Lebanon

October 14, 2025 at 7:50 pm

Armoured vehicles of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are pictured at their headquarters in Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon on August 27, 2025. [ANWAR AMRO / AFP / Getty Images]

Armoured vehicles of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are pictured at their headquarters in Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon on August 27, 2025. [ANWAR AMRO / AFP / Getty Images]

France on Tuesday expressed deep concern over an Israeli army drone incident that injured a UN peacekeeper in southern Lebanon, urging Israel to halt its violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and to fully respect the ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said a grenade, dropped by an Israeli drone near a UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) position in the Kfarkela region on Oct. 11, exploded, injuring an Indonesian peacekeeper.

“This incident follows those observed on Oct. 1 and 2, when the Israeli army dropped explosive ordnance in the immediate vicinity of UNIFIL patrols,” the ministry noted.

France called on Israel to cease these violations of Resolution 1701, which established the ceasefire that ended the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

READ: Who won, and who triumphed?

It also stressed that the ceasefire of Nov. 26, 2024 is binding on all parties, and that the Monitoring Mechanism established by the agreement must be used to address threats and to prevent unilateral acts of violence that could undermine the security and stability of both Lebanon and Israel.

“France reiterates that the protection of UN peacekeepers and the safety and security of United Nations personnel, property and premises must be ensured, in accordance with international law and Resolution 1701,” the statement said.

In the same statement, Paris commended the courage, professionalism, and commitment of UNIFIL personnel, reaffirming its support for the UN mission’s role in maintaining stability along the Blue Line amid rising tensions in the region.

