Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers attacked the village of Yabrud, east of Ramallah, on Monday evening, setting a vehicle on fire and damaging others. They also tried to burn down a house in the village, according to local sources.

The Yabrud village council said that “a group of settlers stormed the village, set fire to one vehicle, damaged another belonging to Palestinians, and tried to burn the house of Ahmad Zawahra after breaking its windows.”

In a related incident, five Palestinians suffered fractures and bruises after being attacked by settlers in Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem.

Local residents reported that a group of settlers assaulted several farmers from the Taqatqa family while they were working on their land in the Wadi Abu Seif area. The settlers beat them with sticks and stones and released dogs that bit them. The injured were later taken to a local medical centre in the town.

According to the Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, settlers have carried out 7,154 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since 7 October 2023, resulting in the deaths of 34 Palestinians.

READ: Israeli army detains Palestinian child as illegal settlers attack farmers in occupied West Bank