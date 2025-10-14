Pakistan PM praises Trump’s role in ending Gaza war

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave notable praise on Monday evening to US President Donald Trump for his efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip, describing them as “historic” and calling him a “man of peace.”

Speaking at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, Sharif said: “President Trump’s untiring efforts to end the war in Gaza are historic and deserve recognition.” He added, “Without this man, who knows? India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers, and without his and his wonderful team’s intervention during those four days, the crisis might have escalated into a devastating war.”

Sharif went on to say: “Who would have survived to tell us what happened? History has written his name in golden letters. May God bless you and grant you a long life so that you continue to serve your country and your nation with this high spirit.”

The Pakistani Prime Minister also said that he had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and that he was nominating him again, describing him as “the man the world needed.”

