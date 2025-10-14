Middle East Monitor
Red Cross urges dignified handling of deceased under Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan

October 14, 2025 at 5:55 pm

Red Cross vehicles en route to retrieve bodies of Palestinians held by Israel to Gaza authorities for identification at Nasser Hospital following the ceasefire takes effect, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 14, 2025. [Abdallah F.s. Alattar – Anadolu Agency]

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday called for the dignified management of the deceased as it continues to facilitate the transfer of human remains under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the ICRC said its neutral intermediary role begins once remains are handed to its teams, who are providing body bags, refrigerated vehicles and additional staff to ensure respectful handling.

It urged all parties and mediators to “faithfully implement” the agreement so that remains are returned to grieving families.

“It is a pivotal task and an essential element for the full implementation of the agreement,” the organization added.

Separately, ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon told reporters at a UN briefing in Geneva that the latest exchanges proceeded “without major incidents” and without ceremonies. He said 20 hostages were handed over to the ICRC and transferred to Israeli authorities, while 1,809 Palestinian detainees were handed to the ICRC from an Israeli prison and subsequently transferred — some to Gaza, others to the West Bank, and a small number to East Jerusalem.

Cardon added that four deceased hostages were handed to the ICRC in Gaza and then transferred to Israeli authorities.

The spokesperson noted that ICRC activities in Gaza City have resumed after being temporarily suspended on Oct. 1.

The ICRC has been involved in operations that saw 172 Israeli hostages and 3,473 Palestinian detainees released since October 2023.

Hamas and Israel reached the ceasefire last week, as part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war, release all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, deliver aid and rebuild Gaza.

