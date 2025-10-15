Middle East Monitor
CAS upholds ban on Israeli athletes from World Gymnastics Championships in Indonesia

October 15, 2025 at 1:47 pm

A general view shows a pommel horse at Indonesia Arena which will host the 53rd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta on October 10, 2025. [YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images]

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday upheld a ban preventing Israeli athletes from competing in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, set to begin Sunday in Jakarta, after rejecting an appeal filed by the Israeli Gymnastics Federation.

The decision came after Indonesian authorities refused to issue entry visas to Israeli gymnasts last week. In response, the Israeli Federation petitioned CAS to order the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to “guarantee the participation of the Israeli team” or to “transfer or cancel the championships.”

CAS said it had considered the case under an expedited procedure due to the imminent start of the competition — which is expected to feature more than 500 athletes from around 80 countries — but ultimately rejected Israel’s request for interim measures.

In its statement, CAS confirmed the ruling but did not provide reasons for its decision.

