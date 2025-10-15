Gaza tribal and clan back security efforts, ends protection for offenders

The National Gathering of Palestinian Tribes and Clans in the Gaza Strip has expressed its appreciation to the “fighters” of the Palestinian people for their sacrifices, while firmly rejecting all forms of lawlessness and disorder that have recently increased.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Gathering confirmed its full support for the efforts made by the security services to maintain order and deter offenders. It also stressed the need for Islamic and national factions to join forces with the relevant authorities to end all signs of chaos.

The statement said: “We strongly reject and condemn all forms of lawlessness and disorder committed by rogue groups that have taken advantage of the temporary absence of security agencies due to the war, which has worsened people’s suffering and threatened their safety and livelihoods.”

It added: “We commend the security services for their tireless efforts to maintain order, deter offenders, and end the state of chaos quickly and firmly.”

The Gathering also announced an important decision to “withdraw tribal and family protection from anyone proven to be involved in acts that threaten community security and public peace.” It called on all clans and families to comply with this decision and immediately hand over offenders to the relevant authorities.

This comes after an earlier statement from the Gathering of Gaza City Families, which voiced support for the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and security services, affirming that “imposing order and protecting citizens’ lives and property is a national and religious duty,” while expressing deep appreciation for the work of the security personnel.

The statement stressed that “security is a collective responsibility,” urging all citizens to “fully cooperate with the security services, reject chaos, and oppose all forms of attacks on the rule of law.”