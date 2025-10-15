Spain PM: Gaza ceasefire must not lead to impunity for genocide

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned on Tuesday that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should not serve as an excuse for “impunity,” insisting that those responsible for genocide in Gaza must face justice.

“Peace cannot mean forgetting, nor can it mean impunity,” Sánchez said in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. “The main perpetrators of the genocide committed in Gaza must be held accountable before the judiciary, and there can be no impunity.”

When asked whether that accountability should extend to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sánchez responded that “no one should be above the law.”

Spain has been among the most outspoken European critics of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza. In September, the Spanish Public Prosecutor’s Office announced an investigation into “gross violations” of human rights in the Gaza Strip, with the aim of submitting evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC Prosecutor has since issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity.