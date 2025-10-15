German foreign minister to visit Turkiye on Friday for talks on Gaza, Middle East

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will visit Turkiye on Friday for talks on Gaza and the Middle East, a Foreign Ministry spokesman announced on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, spokesman Josef Hinterseher said Wadephul will meet his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara to discuss international developments.

“The talks will focus on the situation in the Gaza Strip, among other topics,” Hinterseher said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan. “Following the release of the hostages, the main priority now is to quickly improve the humanitarian situation and begin implementing the next phases of the 20-point plan,” he added.

Hinterseher said this will be the German foreign minister’s first official visit to Ankara, allowing the ministers to exchange views on various international topics. He added that the talks will also cover developments in the Middle East, the situation in neighboring Syria, the Russia-Ukraine war, and a range of bilateral issues between Germany and Turkiye.

