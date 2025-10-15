Italy ready to contribute to international stabilization force in Gaza: Foreign minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Wednesday that Italy is ready to take part in an “international stabilization force” in Gaza, as part of the US-led ceasefire plan, Anadolu reports.

“As you know, the Trump plan includes the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in​​​​​​​ Gaza. As the prime minister and the defense minister have confirmed, Italy is ready to do its part, drawing on the solid and recognized experience gained over the years in many complex international contexts,” Tajani said in a briefing to the Chamber of Deputies, ANSA news agency reported.

He added that the government will involve parliament in all decisions regarding Italy’s participation in the force, expressing hope for “unity of purpose among all political forces.”

Tajani described the ceasefire plan as a potential “historic turning point” for the Middle East and the Mediterranean, noting that despite unresolved issues such as the dismantling of the Palestinian group Hamas’ military structure.

“Too many innocent victims and the many survivors who are asking for food, medical care, and above all, security and hope for the future of their land. Today, this is the great hope that lies ahead. That future could finally be within reach,” he said.

He underlined that the Italian government has supported the peace efforts from the beginning, focusing on maintaining dialogue with both Israeli and Palestinian authorities and alleviating the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

Tajani announced that the government will hold a meeting later Wednesday to discuss Gaza’s reconstruction, recalling Italy’s €5 million ($5.8 million) contribution for the Palestinian Authority’s reconstruction planning.

“It is crucial to consolidate the conditions now for peace to endure, with the prospect of two states living together in peace and security. I believe no one will truly want to turn back,” he added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a plan he laid out Sept. 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip. The first phase of the deal came into force on Friday.

Phase two of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 67,900 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.

