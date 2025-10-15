Middle East Monitor
Jihad Movement: Resistance factions have not agreed to disarmament

October 15, 2025 at 8:36 am

Islamic Jihad leader Mohammed al-Hindi seen at a press conference in Gaza City, Gaza 09 April 2005 [MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images]

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Mohammad al-Hindi, said on Tuesday that the Palestinian resistance factions have not agreed to any clause related to disarmament, stressing that they “will not accept any threat to have their weapons taken by force.”

In a statement reported by Al Jazeera, al-Hindi clarified that there are no secret clauses in the ceasefire agreement, describing Israeli claims to the contrary as “baseless rumours.”

He added that Israel’s attempts to obstruct the implementation of the agreement were expected.

Al-Hindi stressed that the resistance factions are closely monitoring the implementation process to ensure the rights of the Palestinian people are protected.

On 9 October, former US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, had reached an agreement on the first phase of his plan to halt the fighting and exchange prisoners. The deal followed indirect negotiations between the two sides in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, with the participation of Turkey, Egypt and Qatar, under US supervision.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the Palestinian resistance handed over to Israel 20 Israeli prisoners alive and four bodies out of a total of 28 prisoners they had, with efforts ongoing to locate the rest. In return, the occupation authorities released 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, while also they are to return the bodies of Palestinians who were martyred in Israeli prisons and during the genocide war.

