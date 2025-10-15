Netanyahu back in court over corruption charges

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to appear before court on Wednesday to face corruption charges, a day after former US President Donald Trump called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant him a pardon.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of receiving luxury gifts worth more than 700,000 shekels ($210,000) — including “premium cigars, jewellery, and bottles of champagne” — from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favours.

The prime minister is also facing two additional cases involving allegations that he sought to influence media coverage in his favour through two Israeli media outlets.

On Monday, Trump renewed his call to “forgive Netanyahu”, saying that it is time to close the chapter on these cases that have been pursuing him for years.