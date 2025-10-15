Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Netanyahu back in court over corruption charges

October 15, 2025 at 8:51 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, on April 21, 2025. [MOTI KIMCHI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, on April 21, 2025. [MOTI KIMCHI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to appear before court on Wednesday to face corruption charges, a day after former US President Donald Trump called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant him a pardon.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of receiving luxury gifts worth more than 700,000 shekels ($210,000) — including “premium cigars, jewellery, and bottles of champagne” — from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favours.

The prime minister is also facing two additional cases involving allegations that he sought to influence media coverage in his favour through two Israeli media outlets.

On Monday, Trump renewed his call to “forgive Netanyahu”, saying that it is time to close the chapter on these cases that have been pursuing him for years.

Jihad Movement: Resistance factions have not agreed to disarmament

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending