Red Cross transfers remains of 45 Palestinians to Gaza health authorities

October 15, 2025 at 6:01 pm

The Israeli army hands over the bodies of Palestinians to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which were later transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, for identification, where families gathered to recognize the remains of their relatives on October 15, 2025. [Doaa Albaz - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army hands over the bodies of Palestinians to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which were later transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, for identification, where families gathered to recognize the remains of their relatives on October 15, 2025. [Doaa Albaz – Anadolu Agency]

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday handed over the remains of 45 deceased Palestinians to health authorities in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

The ICRC said it facilitated the transfer “as a neutral intermediary, as requested by, and with the agreement of, the parties.”

Local health and forensic authorities in Gaza are now responsible for identifying the remains, the ICRC said, adding it provides technical guidance when necessary.

“Local health authorities in Gaza have confirmed the number of deceased received today is 45,” it noted.

The ICRC said it would not offer further comment regarding the identities of the deceased.

