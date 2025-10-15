Red Cross transfers remains of 45 Palestinians to Gaza health authorities

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday handed over the remains of 45 deceased Palestinians to health authorities in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

The ICRC said it facilitated the transfer “as a neutral intermediary, as requested by, and with the agreement of, the parties.”

Local health and forensic authorities in Gaza are now responsible for identifying the remains, the ICRC said, adding it provides technical guidance when necessary.

“Local health authorities in Gaza have confirmed the number of deceased received today is 45,” it noted.

The ICRC said it would not offer further comment regarding the identities of the deceased.