UN, Red Cross urge opening of all crossings to allow aid into Gaza

October 15, 2025 at 1:27 pm

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing wait to cross into the Gaza Strip early on October 15, 2025, after Israel said it would allow the crossing to reopen for humanitarian aid to enter from Egypt into the Palestinian territory. [STR/AFP via Getty Images]

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday called for all border crossings into Gaza to be opened to allow the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid to the war-torn enclave.

The two organizations stressed that the truce recently reached in Gaza, as part of US President Donald Trump’s mediation plan, requires immediate steps to ensure aid can reach civilians facing famine conditions.

“This is what humanitarian workers, including the ICRC, have been calling for in recent hours — to make sure all entry points can be opened, given the massive needs,” said Christian Cardon, an ICRC spokesperson, speaking to reporters in Geneva.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), echoed the call, saying: “We need them all to be opened.”

Laerke acknowledged that several crossings were “partially destroyed,” and that debris clearance was needed to enable trucks to move safely through Gaza’s streets. “We call for them to be repaired so they can be operated” he added.

The United Nations declared a famine in Gaza on 22 August, after experts warned that some 500,000 people were facing a “catastrophic” hunger crisis. Laerke said the UN currently has 190,000 tons of humanitarian aid ready to be transported into the enclave once access is granted.

