Turkish firms seek export deals at Dubai tech fair

Some 60 Turkish firms are showcasing their products at GITEX Global 2025, one of the world’s largest technology and artificial intelligence (AI) events, in Dubai to promote their innovations and explore export opportunities alongside 6,800 international participants, Anadolu reports.

Ilhan Bagoren, board member of Turkiye’s Service Exporters’ Association (HIB), told Anadolu that Turkish participation in the event has been rising steadily each year.

“We can say that Turkish firms are among the best worldwide in fields like banking and fintech, and we’re also among the top five in the gaming sector, while competing in cybersecurity in parallel with the developments in our defense industry,” he said.

He added that consistent participation is crucial for long-term success: “Success is not possible by participating only once.”

Bagoren noted that Turkish firms at the event include companies from software, telecommunications, and cybersecurity sectors. He also announced that the next edition of GITEX will be held in Istanbul next year.

According to Bagoren, Dubai events provide a strategic opportunity for Turkish companies due to the cultural and geographic proximity between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Dubai’s relatively limited tech ecosystem.

“For instance, there are tens of thousands of software companies and thousands of engineers in Germany, but no such ecosystem exists in Dubai, which is a great advantage for Turkish firms,” he said.

Bagoren stated that Turkiye’s information technologies exports totaled $5 billion last year. “Due to the sheer size of our market, Turkish firms are focused on the domestic market, but our abroad potential is really high,” he said.

“We should be exporting $15 billion with the tech we have, and the only way to achieve this is to participate in events like these,” he added. “Turkish firms are rapidly closing the gap as we reach where we should be globally – our software and IT industry started maturing a little late but we’re catching up.”

The 45th edition of GITEX Global began Monday and will run until Friday, bringing together companies and investors from across the world.

