Berlin protest against pressure on pro-Palestine academics and cultural figures

Berlin witnessed a protest on Wednesday against the growing pressure on those who express support for Palestine in academic and cultural circles.

A large number of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central Berlin, shortly before a conference of Germany’s education and culture ministers, to denounce the restrictions imposed on voices supporting Palestine in these sectors.

The protesters called on German institutions to end their cooperation with their Israeli counterparts and demanded that Israel end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

Participants chanted slogans criticising Israel and the German government for supplying it with weapons. They also waved Palestinian flags and carried pictures of scientists reportedly killed by Israel.

One of the demonstrators, Georg Ismail, told Anadolu Agency that they joined the protest to call for an academic and cultural boycott of Israeli institutions and to deliver their message to the ministers attending the conference.

“Germany and its institutions should not cooperate with their Israeli counterparts until the Palestinian people gain equal rights,” Ismail said.

He added that the level of pressure faced by pro-Palestine supporters in Germany “cannot be easily summarised,” describing it as “widespread and unreasonable.”

