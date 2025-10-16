Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Houthi chief of staff killed in US-Israeli strikes, Yemeni group confirms

October 16, 2025 at 5:40 pm

In this handout image provided by the Houthi Media Center, people try to help survivors under rubble after Israeli airstrikes on a residential area of the capital on September 25, 2025 in Sana'a, Yemen. [Photo by Handout/Houthi Media Center via Getty Images]

In this handout image provided by the Houthi Media Center, people try to help survivors under rubble after Israeli airstrikes on a residential area of the capital on September 25, 2025 in Sana’a, Yemen. [Photo by Handout/Houthi Media Center via Getty Images]

The Houthi group confirmed Thursday that its chief of staff had been killed in US–Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the group said Major General Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari was killed, along with his 13-year-old son and a number of colleagues.

The Houthis, however, did not specify when Ghamari was killed.

The group said that it had carried out 758 attacks against Israel since November 2023 since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

There was no comment from Israel on the death of the Houthi chief of staff.

The Houthis and Israel have exchanged attacks in the past months amid rising tensions over Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, where nearly 68,000 people have been killed since October 2023. A ceasefire deal took effect in Gaza on Friday.

READ: Israeli army claims interception of 4 drones from Yemen

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending