Israeli court extends detention of Gaza hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya for 6 months

An Israeli court extended the detention of Gaza hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya, 52, for six months, a Palestinian human rights center said Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was arrested by the Israeli army from inside the hospital in December 2024.

Abu Safiya appeared via video conference before the Bir al-Sabi’ court, which decided to extend his detention for six months under the “unlawful combatant” law, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights said in a statement.

It added that Al Mezan’s lawyer attended the session and objected to the legality of his detention, arguing that there is no evidence justifying his arrest and indictment filed, making the detention unlawful.

The center condemned the court decision to extend the hospital director’s detention, calling it a “violation of international law and the rules protecting medical personnel, as well as an infringement of the guarantees of a fair trial.”

It stressed that no charges have been brought against the doctor, who has also been denied the right to defend himself, including the ability to review evidence or present rebuttals.

“This effectively makes him a hostage held arbitrarily by Israel, without any legal basis or fair judicial proceedings, in a flagrant breach of human rights and international humanitarian law,” the rights center said.

The Israeli army killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023. A ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday.

