Rights group reports 36 Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza since ceasefire

The Gaza Center for Human Rights said Israeli forces have carried out 36 violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip since it took effect at noon on Friday, October 10. The group reported that the attacks have killed seven Palestinian civilians and injured several others.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the center said its field researchers documented airstrikes, artillery shelling, and gunfire by Israeli forces in multiple parts of the enclave over recent days, despite the truce being in place.

According to the group, Israeli drones struck a group of civilians in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood east of Gaza City on Tuesday morning, killing five people as they inspected their homes. The center said the victims posed no threat to Israeli forces.

Another civilian was reportedly killed and one injured in a separate airstrike on the town of Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis, while additional injuries were documented in Jabalia and Rafah following other attacks.

The organization said other violations included repeated gunfire and shelling on Wednesday morning, particularly in areas east and north of the Gaza Strip, targeting residents attempting to return to their homes.

“These attacks were unjustified and carried out without military necessity,” the statement read, adding that they “reflect a deliberate attempt by the occupation army to sustain a climate of fear and insecurity.”

Meanwhile, the center said Israel continues to restrict humanitarian aid, allowing only 173 trucks to enter the Gaza Strip out of approximately 1,800 expected in recent days.

