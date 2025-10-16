When war won the Nobel: Trump, Netanyahu, and the gospel of genocide.

When Donald Trump stood before the Israeli Knesset and declared with his usual bravado, “We make the best weapons in the world, and we’ve given a lot to Israel,” he wasn’t talking about peace, he was boasting about war. His words were not a celebration of diplomacy but an open confession of complicity in one of the most devastating humanitarian crimes of our time. It was a moment when the mask slipped, when the language of peace was unmasked as the language of power. And yet, the applause thundered in the hall, the same hall that has witnessed decades of occupation, displacement, and death, as if the killing of children and the destruction of entire cities were the prerequisites for stability. He turned mass death into marketing. It was not a diplomatic speech; it was an advertisement for empire. Trump wasn’t delivering a vision for the Middle East; he was delivering a sales pitch for the American arms industry. And Netanyahu, standing beside him, was the satisfied customer, the man who used those weapons “well,” as Trump proudly said, to flatten Gaza and call it peace.

Trump’s speech was drenched in arrogance and self-congratulation. “You used them well,” he told Netanyahu, as though the use of American-made bombs on civilians in Gaza was a measure of skill rather than cruelty. It was an extraordinary moment of moral collapse — a sitting US president openly praising the executioner of a besieged people. His logic was painfully simple: that overwhelming military dominance, achieved through starvation, siege, and technological superiority, somehow “led to peace.” But what kind of peace grows from the ruins of Gaza? What kind of civilisation celebrates the precision of its weapons while entire families are erased in seconds?

Trump’s idea of peace has always been a deal, transactional, temporary, and entirely self-serving. His version of peace is not the end of war but the continuation of war under a profitable arrangement. When he spoke of Israel becoming “strong and powerful,” it was not out of moral conviction but political and economic calculation. His administration’s so-called Abraham Accords were never about reconciliation between nations; they were about normalising the violence against Palestinians, turning the Arab world into silent partners in Israel’s project of annihilation, and securing American business interests in the Middle East’s defence and energy markets.

Behind every phrase of Trump’s Knesset speech lies a hidden agenda, the desperate attempt to reassert American dominance in a region slipping away from its grip. His words were not only meant for Israeli ears but for the global weapons industry, the oil magnates, and the lobbies that see every explosion as an opportunity and every massacre as a market. In the guise of peace, Trump was selling war. His praise for Netanyahu was less about friendship and more about investment, about maintaining the military-industrial complex that feeds the American empire and keeps Washington’s influence alive through fear, not morality.

Netanyahu, for his part, knew the performance well. He smiled and nodded, aware that the words “peace” and “security” were merely the vocabulary of propaganda. For decades, his politics have thrived on perpetual war, on keeping Israel in a permanent state of siege while denying Palestinians even the right to exist. Trump gave him what he always wanted — legitimacy, weapons, and unconditional support, while calling it diplomacy. And in return, Netanyahu gave Trump the illusion of greatness, the image of a “deal-maker” who brought peace to the Middle East. In truth, they brought only silence, the silence of destroyed neighbourhoods, of graves too numerous to count, of a people whose suffering is erased by the very powers that created it.

The most tragic part of this entire spectacle is not what Trump or Netanyahu said, but how the world responded. The global community, once outraged by the horrors of colonialism, now behaves like a silent shareholder in this new form of genocide. The same nations that claim to defend human rights at international forums stand mute as US-supplied bombs fall on Gaza’s hospitals and schools. The same European leaders who lecture the world about democracy have chosen to look away because the victims are Muslim, stateless, and inconvenient. The double standard is no longer hidden, it is the foundation of the global order.

Even more disturbing is how some leaders in the Muslim world have responded. Instead of condemning Trump’s glorification of weapons and Netanyahu’s crimes, they have chosen to flatter them. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, in an astonishing act of moral blindness, praised Trump for his “commitment to peace” and “courageous leadership.” Such words do not just betray the Palestinian cause; they betray the entire moral conscience of the Muslim world. This is what happens when survival politics replaces moral politics, when leaders fear losing American favour more than they fear losing their own soul. Their silence and flattery only strengthen the empire’s hand, proving that Muslim lives, even in Muslim capitals, have become bargaining chips for political legitimacy.

Trump’s Knesset speech must be remembered not for its theatrics but for what it revealed about our time. It exposed how “peace” has become a hollow word — a tool of propaganda used to sanitise the crimes of empire. It revealed how the vocabulary of human rights collapses in the face of power, and how moral outrage has been replaced by strategic alignment. Trump’s version of peace is peace without justice, peace without dignity, peace without the people who are crushed beneath its machinery. It is peace that demands silence, and silence is complicity.

What makes this moment so historically dangerous is that it normalizes mass killing as a diplomatic achievement. When Trump brags about “giving weapons” and “making Israel powerful,” he is rewriting the moral grammar of politics — teaching the world that the ability to kill efficiently is proof of civilisation. This is not just about the US or Israel; it is about the collapse of the world’s moral architecture. It is about a civilization that applauds strength but forgets humanity, that measures leadership by the size of arsenals and not the depth of compassion.

No one can deny that Trump’s Middle East ventures were also driven by personal and financial desperation. His private business ties, real estate ambitions, and oil-linked investors all shaped his foreign policy. His so-called “peace deals” were not humanitarian missions but business transactions designed to secure leverage, funding, and influence. When Trump withdrew aid from Palestinians and transferred the US embassy to Jerusalem, it wasn’t about ideology — it was about spectacle, about feeding the evangelical right and ensuring lucrative deals for the defence industry. Every move he made in the Middle East was an investment in chaos, and Netanyahu was his perfect partner, a man equally adept at weaponizing religion, fear, and nationalism for personal gain.

And yet, in the midst of all this, Gaza burns. Its children grow up amidst ruins, its people survive without water, electricity, or hope, and its name is invoked only when it suits the political rhetoric of those who bombed it into silence. The world’s media reports it as a “conflict,” not a genocide. The same Western journalists who humanise Israeli soldiers refuse to name Palestinian victims as human beings. The entire narrative has been captured by the powerful, and the powerless have no language left but grief.

Trump’s speech, in its raw arrogance, should be studied not as a diplomatic address but as a historical document of moral decay, a moment when the leader of a superpower celebrated mass death as a path to peace. It should force the world to confront a hard truth: that global politics today is not about justice, but about ownership — of land, of oil, of weapons, of narratives, and ultimately, of human lives.

True peace cannot come from the hands that profit from war. It cannot be built by men who see weapons as symbols of pride. Peace begins when humanity becomes more valuable than politics, when the world refuses to be silent in the face of injustice, and when the lives of Muslims — in Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, or Kashmir — are treated not as statistics, but as sacred.

Until that day, Trump and Netanyahu will continue to call themselves peacemakers, and the world will continue to applaud them, even as the soil of Gaza remains soaked in blood. But history, as it always does, will tell another story, one in which the architects of “peace” are finally recognized for what they truly were: merchants of death, cloaked in the language of civilisation.

