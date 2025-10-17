How Israel’s disinformation exploits ambiguity in Indonesia’s Palestine stance

Indonesia has become the focus of a sophisticated Israeli disinformation campaign aimed at reshaping global perceptions of its stance on Israel and Palestine. The strategy is straightforward: amplify diplomatic ambiguity, manipulate perception, and create the impression that normalisation is inevitable, even before justice is secured. Recent events reveal how fragile carefully balanced diplomacy can be in the face of such manipulation.

In late September 2025, a billboard appeared in Tel Aviv depicting President Prabowo Subianto alongside US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. It promoted a regional peace plan with the words: “Mr. President, Israel stands by your plan. Seal the deal.” For many Indonesians, the image triggered alarm. Some feared it signaled a shift away from Jakarta’s long-standing commitment to Palestinian rights and equality. The Foreign Ministry quickly clarified that the billboard did not represent official policy and reaffirmed that recognition of Israel is contingent on Israel’s acknowledgment of Palestinian sovereignty and justice.

The disinformation campaign escalated when The Times of Israel reported that Prabowo was preparing a state visit to Tel Aviv. Headlines suggested Indonesia was poised for a historic breakthrough. Jakarta quickly denied these reports, emphasising that no visit was planned and reiterating that recognition cannot occur without full guarantees of equality, rights, and self-determination for Palestinians.

While Israel has actively spread disinformation across the globe, it found a vulnerable opening in Indonesia through Prabowo’s own statements. At the United Nations in September, he reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to Palestinian self-determination but added that the country would be “open to recognising Israel, provided Israel first recognises the sovereignty and independence of Palestine.” He also acknowledged Israel’s security concerns and concluded with “Shalom.” Intended as a balanced gesture, his conditional phrasing left room for misinterpretation — exactly what Israel’s media machinery seized, portraying Indonesia as inching toward normalisation.

Over the following weeks, selective reporting and op-eds, including one in The Jerusalem Post, portrayed Indonesia as quietly moving toward normalisation, claiming the “strategic horizon” for engagement was closer than ever. This is textbook disinformation: exploit ambiguity, test reactions, and manufacture the illusion of inevitability. The aim is clear — weaken global solidarity with Palestinians while presenting Indonesia as softening its moral position.

The threat is twofold. External manipulation is dangerous, but it thrives on internal ambiguity. Even carefully considered diplomatic gestures can be weaponized when phrasing is open to interpretation. Prabowo’s conditional UN statements were seized abroad as evidence of willingness to compromise Indonesia’s ethical stance. Ambiguity invites distortion, and the lesson is stark: imprecise language becomes propaganda.

Indonesia should respond thoughtfully. The Foreign Ministry could approach these incidents as part of a broader foreign influence effort rather than isolated misinformation, and consider strengthening coordination across agencies to monitor, analyse, and address disinformation. Every public statement on Israel must be unambiguous: recognition cannot occur without full equality, justice, and sovereignty for Palestinians. Ambiguous language must be eliminated because even minor nuances can be exploited to suggest policy shifts that do not exist.

Civil society, religious institutions, and media also bear responsibility. Public awareness is a frontline defence. Disinformation manipulates rather than informs, relying on repetition, emotional resonance, and selective framing. A society attuned to propaganda is far harder to sway, even when foreign actors attempt to rewrite its narrative.

Prabowo’s administration likewise carries responsibility. Ambiguous rhetoric creates openings for exploitation. Words left open to interpretation can be repurposed as propaganda, undermining Indonesia’s moral and political authority. Clear, consistent communication is not merely diplomatic prudence — it is national defence in the information space.

The broader lesson is urgent: Israel’s disinformation campaign will intensify, aiming to make normalisation appear inevitable while justice remains unfulfilled. Indonesia must confront this threat while ensuring its statements leave no room for misrepresentation. Clarity is defence; ambiguity is vulnerability.

Indonesia has long anchored its foreign policy in justice, moral clarity, and solidarity with the oppressed. Defending that legacy requires confronting both external disinformation and internal ambiguity. It demands vigilance, public engagement, and precise messaging. Only by maintaining transparency and consistency can Indonesia control its narrative and resist being drawn into a story authored by others.

In a world where perception often outweighs principle, Indonesia’s credibility is at stake. Disinformation does not negotiate; it distorts. Ambiguity does not protect; it exposes. Defending truth and justice is inseparable from defending sovereignty. Only then can Indonesia ensure its stance on Palestine is determined by principle, not by propaganda — and only then can the aspiration for equality and justice for all in the land remain alive.

