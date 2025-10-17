Lebanese President: Israeli attacks aim to destroy productive sectors, hinder recovery

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has accused Israel of carrying out a systematic policy aimed at destroying Lebanon’s productive sectors, obstructing economic recovery, and undermining national stability under what he described as “false security pretexts.”

His statement followed a series of Israeli air raids on Thursday evening targeting several towns and sites in southern and eastern Lebanon. According to media reports and the Ministry of Health, the strikes killed one young man and injured at least six others.

President Aoun said that “this escalation represents a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and the 2024 agreement to cease hostilities.”

He added that Israel “continues to breach its international obligations and use force outside any legal framework,” calling for “an international stance to put an end to these condemned violations.”

Lebanese media outlets reported that the raids targeted multiple towns, including Shmustar, Adloun, Ansar, and Bnaafoul, as well as areas in the Bekaa region, such as the outskirts of Shmustar, west of Baalbek.

In a statement, the Israeli army claimed it had struck Hezbollah’s infrastructure and underground sites, including a cement production quarry allegedly used by the group for reconstruction purposes.

The army also said it targeted a facility belonging to the Green Without Borders association, accusing Hezbollah of using it “under civilian cover” to rebuild its infrastructure.

Reports indicated that two previously bombed houses in Bnaafoul were hit again, wounding one person, while another airstrike created a crater in a road connecting the villages of Al-Sharqiya and Kawthariyat al-Sayyad.