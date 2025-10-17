Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Lebanon approves release of late Libyan leader’s son on $11 million bail, travel ban

October 17, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Hannibal Kadhafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi [MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP/Getty Images]

Hannibal Kadhafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi [MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP/Getty Images]

Lebanese judicial authorities on Friday approved the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, on a bail of $11 million and a travel ban, Anadolu reports.

In 2015, Hannibal was kidnapped by unknown assailants in Syria and taken to Lebanon, where the government at the time ordered his arrest.

He has since remained in detention as part of an investigation into the 1978 disappearance of former Amal Movement leader Musa al-Sadr in Libya.

Lebanon’s Shiite community holds the late Gaddafi responsible for the abduction of al-Sadr and two of his aides during an official visit to Libya, though the former Libyan regime repeatedly denied the accusation, claiming the three men had left Tripoli for Italy.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said that Judge Zaher Hamadeh, the judicial investigator in the case of al-Sadr’s disappearance, agreed to release Hannibal on an 11-million-dollar bail and imposed a travel ban on him.

Lebanese lawmaker Ashraf Rifi called the decision “an impossible and unlawful ruling that contradicts the spirit of justice and the law.”

“The judiciary must release him immediately, and the Lebanese state should apologize to him, as his detention was arbitrary and unjustified,” said Rifi, who served as Lebanon’s Minister of Justice between 2014 and 2016.

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending