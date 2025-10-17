Middle East Monitor
Turkiye will continue to provide relief to Gaza, giving hope to Palestinians, says foreign minister

October 17, 2025 at 7:49 pm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R), German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L) hold a joint press conference following their meeting at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara, Turkiye on October 17, 2025. [Ahmet Serdar Eser - Anadolu Agency ]

Turkiye will continue to provide relief to the war-torn Gaza and hope for the Palestinian people, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday, Anadolu reports.

“Turkiye will continue to be a breath for Gaza and a hope for Palestine. We will also continue to actively support efforts to rebuild Gaza,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

“Every building that rises in Gaza will be a work of humanity’s collective conscience. Our ultimate goal is to implement a two-state solution and to establish a Middle East where peace and prosperity prevail despite all the suffering,” Fidan added.

Ankara increased aid efforts immediately after the ceasefire was established, he said, stressing that humanitarian aid in Gaza must be long-term and systematic.

During their meetings with Wadephul, Fidan said Ankara and Berlin confirmed their expectation that the ceasefire in Gaza would continue, humanitarian aid would reach those in need without interruption, and the war would come to an end permanently.

The Turkish foreign minister added that implementing a two-state solution is a fundamental step toward lasting peace in the region.

He emphasized the importance of European countries, particularly Germany, taking constructive steps to address Palestinian issues and Gaza.

“Turkiye has fulfilled its responsibilities in implementing the agreement reached and is fully prepared to do even more going forward,” he said, adding that within this framework, there is a clear determination on the part of the Turkish president to participate in the implementation of issues such as the “task force, peace council, or international stabilization force,” as they come into effect.

