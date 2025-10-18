Middle East Monitor
Unloading of 900 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza underway from Turkiye’s 17th ‘Goodness Ship’

October 18, 2025 at 3:20 pm

An aerial view of Turkiye’s 17th “Goodness Ship,” carrying around 900 tons of humanitarian aid to meet the basic needs of Gaza’s people, as it departs sail from Mersin International Port for Egypt’s Al Arish Port on October 14, 2025 in Mersin, Turkiye. [Mustafa Ünal Uysal - Anadolu Agency]

An aerial view of Turkiye’s 17th “Goodness Ship,” carrying around 900 tons of humanitarian aid to meet the basic needs of Gaza’s people, as it departs sail from Mersin International Port for Egypt’s Al Arish Port on October 14, 2025 in Mersin, Turkiye. [Mustafa Ünal Uysal – Anadolu Agency]

The unloading of 900 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza is underway from Turkiye’s 17th “Goodness Ship,” which arrived at Egypt’s Al Arish Port on Friday, Anadolu reports.

The vessel departed on Tuesday from Turkiye’s southern Mersin International Port and reached Al Arish Port after a voyage across the Mediterranean.

Coordinated by Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the ship carries about 900 tons of aid supplies prepared to help meet the urgent needs of Gaza residents.

The cargo includes ready-to-eat meals, canned goods, and baby formula.

The 17th “Goodness Ship” is part of Turkiye’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to deliver relief as humanitarian suffering deepens in Gaza, continuing a series of aid missions sent since the start of the crisis.

