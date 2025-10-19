UK blocks release of documents on British, Israeli foreign ministers’ meeting: Report

The UK Foreign Office has refused to release documents about a “secret meeting” between then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, arguing that disclosure could “be open to misinterpretation,” Anadolu reports.

According to a report by Scottish daily The National on Sunday, the meeting took place in London on April 15 during Westminster’s Easter recess.

The newspaper stated that the Foreign Office had blocked the publication of any related papers, claiming that the release of the information could harm the UK’s relationship with Israel.

“The idea that the public cannot see these documents because we might misinterpret them seems extraordinary, and if that excuse is allowed to stand, it would set a dangerous precedent,” Scottish Green MSP Patrick Harvie was quoted as saying.

The April meeting, which was leaked to the media, reportedly occurred as the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) and the Hind Rajab Foundation filed a request for an arrest warrant for Sa’ar.

According to reports, Lammy personally assured his Israeli counterpart that the request would not be granted.

The National said it had sought access to documents related to the meeting and the warrant request, including any preparations for Sa’ar’s visit, through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Although public bodies must respond within 20 working days under FOI laws, the Foreign Office extended the deadline, saying it needed more time to decide whether release was in the public interest.

More than five months later, the request was rejected on grounds including the development of government policy, national security, and the impact on international relations.

“We believe, if viewed, it could be open to misinterpretation, which would damage our relationship with Israel,” the Foreign Office said in its response.

Chris Law, Scottish National Party lawmaker for Dundee Central, said Labour Party ministers “could finally end speculation” about their role in the Israeli siege of Gaza “by sharing with us the details of pressure exerted on senior Israeli political figures, including Gideon Sa’ar, on his secret visit to the UK in April.”