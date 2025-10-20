Israel seizes 17 acres of land in Nablus for military purposes

The Palestinian Authority’s Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC) announced on Sunday that the Israeli army has seized approximately 17 acres (70 dunams) of land from several villages in the Nablus Governorate for “military and security purposes”.

In a statement published on its website, the Commission stated: “The Israeli occupation authorities have taken control of 17 acres and 147 square metres of land through a military order, affecting areas in the villages of Qaryut, Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya and Al-Sawiya in Nablus Governorate.”

According to the Commission, the seizure aims to “establish a buffer zone around the Eli settlement”.

The military order permits objections within one week of issuance; however, the order is dated 21 September, 2025. The Commission highlighted that “the Israeli authorities published the military order after the objection period had already expired”.

READ: Palestine calls for international action to stop land confiscation in southern West Bank

The Commission further noted that “since the beginning of 2025, the occupation authorities have issued 53 military land seizure orders for various military purposes — marking a significant increase in the use of such orders to take control of Palestinian land”.

To mark two years since what it termed “the war of extermination”, the Commission reported that Israeli authorities have seized 13590.796 (55,000 dunams) of land and established 25 buffer zones around settlements during that time.

Since the beginning of the Israeli military offensive on Gaza, the Commission stated that attacks in the occupied West Bank have also intensified. At least 1,056 Palestinians have been killed, around 10,000 injured, and over 20,000 arrested — including 1,600 children — since the start of the Gaza assault.

READ: New Shabak chief orders replacing the term West Bank with Judea and Samaria