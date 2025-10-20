Middle East Monitor
Morocco beat Argentina to win first-ever U-20 World Cup title

October 20, 2025 at 12:18 pm

Morroco's team members celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup final football match between Argentina and Morocco at the National Stadium in Santiago on October 19, 2025. [Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images]

Morocco’s U-20 national team won their first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup title Sunday, defeating record champions Argentina 2-0 in the final held in Chile.

Yassir Zabiri gave the Atlas Cubs the lead in the 12th minute with a free kick and doubled the score in the 29th minute with a volley.

Argentina pushed forward but were denied by Morocco’s disciplined defense and a key 83rd-minute save from goalkeeper Ibrahim Gomis.

The team, coached by Mohamed Ouahbi, remained compact and controlled the game to secure the historic victory.

Morocco reached the final after defeating Spain, Brazil, South Korea, the United States and France. The win adds to a year of major achievements for Moroccan football.

0 Comments

