4 deals signed between Turkiye, Kuwait

Four agreements were signed between Turkiye and Kuwait on Tuesday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti emir, Anadolu reports.

Following bilateral and inter-delegation meetings at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace, a ceremony was held where various agreements between the two countries were signed.

A maritime transport agreement and a memorandum of understanding on the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates between Turkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and Kuwait’s Interior Ministry were signed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah.

A memorandum on cooperation in the energy sector between Turkiye and Kuwait was signed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Kuwaiti’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Minister Subaih Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaizem.

In addition, a memorandum on cooperation in the field of direct investment incentives between Turkiye, represented by the Presidential Investment and Finance Office, and the state of Kuwait, represented by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), was signed by Ahmet Burak Daglıoglu, head of the Turkish investment office, and Sheikh Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the KDIPA director general.

After being welcomed to Kuwait earlier today with an official ceremony, Erdogan held inter-delegation meetings with Mishal.

Erdogan also gave Mishal a model of Türkiye’s homegrown electric car Togg as a gift.

Kuwait is the first stop of Erdogan’s three-day Gulf tour, which also includes Oman and Qatar.

After concluding his official visit to Kuwait, Erdogan departed for Doha, Qatar’s capital.

