French president warns situation in Gaza ‘remains very fragile’

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the situation in Gaza still “remains very fragile,” despite a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel reached earlier this month, Anadolu reports.

“The situation remains very fragile, and we are aware of that. It is therefore crucial that Hamas fully respects the commitments it has made, and that pressure continues to ensure that the ceasefire is fully observed in this context,” Macron told a joint news conference with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, on Tuesday.

There have been accusations of violations of the ceasefire agreement, which was reached on Oct. 10 based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan that besides the return of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners calls for rebuilding of Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.

He reiterated the “absolute urgent priority” to “immediately” reopen humanitarian points and the various humanitarian routes so that aid, food, and essential medical care can reach the population.

Macron stressed the necessity of providing assistance to the injured, as well as to the most vulnerable people and families who need to be evacuated from Gaza to receive care in regional hospitals.

He also highlighted the need to support Ukraine through military, capacity building, and financial assistance, noting that the only lasting peace is a “solid and durable” one that provides security guarantees.

“It is up to Ukraine to decide for itself and its territory, and up to Europeans to decide for themselves and their security,” Macron added.

Referendum for pension reforms ‘possible’

The French president spoke on the suspension of the pension reform, emphasizing that it is not an “abrogation” but rather a “postponement.”

“The reform that had been passed was a necessary reform for the country,” he reaffirmed, underlining that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu acted “out of desire for calm.”

Macron said “referendum prospects are possible,” but only if an agreement is first reached on the structure of the system.

The pension reform, pushed through in 2023 under former Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and later defended by successive governments, sought to gradually raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64, triggering one of the longest strike waves in decades.

Lecornu, who returned to office last week after briefly resigning amid political turmoil, told lawmakers that he would propose a bill this autumn to freeze the reform until January 2028.

Macron declines to comment on Former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s imprisonment

Asked about Sarkozy’s imprisonment to serve his five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy to obtain election campaign funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Macron refused to give a detailed comment.

“From where I stand, it is not my place to comment on or criticize the decisions of the judiciary. I am the guarantor of the proper functioning of our institutions,” he said.

The president agreed it is “natural” that the sight of a former president being incarcerated prompts reactions.

“I believe it is important to distinguish between emotion, the respect due to every individual, and the proper functioning of justice,” he said.

