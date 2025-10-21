Israeli army says Hamas has tightened its grip on Gaza since the ceasefire

The Hebrew newspaper Haaretz reported that the Israeli army believes Hamas has strengthened its control over the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire came into effect.

According to the paper, despite the difficult living conditions and destruction suffered by residents over the past two years, the army has not detected any notable moves towards resistance or protests against Hamas.

Military sources told Haaretz that local groups which Israel recently tried to support and consider as a governmental threat to Hamas have either been dismantled or their members have been harmed in ways that prevent them from challenging the movement.

The paper also claimed that several Hamas members were recently seen firing at anyone who tried to oppose them or was suspected of collaborating with Israel.

It added that, according to military sources, Hamas officials have resumed senior government positions and its police forces are operating on the ground.

At the start of the ceasefire, the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza announced that its forces had begun deploying in areas vacated by the Israeli army to restore order and address the chaos that the occupation had sought to spread over two years of what it described as genocide.