Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israeli army says Hamas has tightened its grip on Gaza since the ceasefire

October 21, 2025 at 10:16 am

Palestinians live in makeshift shelters among the rubble of destroyed buildings after returning to their neighborhoods following the ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces in the Batn al-Samin area of western Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 19, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians live in makeshift shelters among the rubble of destroyed buildings after returning to their neighborhoods following the ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces in the Batn al-Samin area of western Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 19, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

The Hebrew newspaper Haaretz reported that the Israeli army believes Hamas has strengthened its control over the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire came into effect.

According to the paper, despite the difficult living conditions and destruction suffered by residents over the past two years, the army has not detected any notable moves towards resistance or protests against Hamas.

Military sources told Haaretz that local groups which Israel recently tried to support and consider as a governmental threat to Hamas have either been dismantled or their members have been harmed in ways that prevent them from challenging the movement.

The paper also claimed that several Hamas members were recently seen firing at anyone who tried to oppose them or was suspected of collaborating with Israel.

It added that, according to military sources, Hamas officials have resumed senior government positions and its police forces are operating on the ground.

At the start of the ceasefire, the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza announced that its forces had begun deploying in areas vacated by the Israeli army to restore order and address the chaos that the occupation had sought to spread over two years of what it described as genocide.

READ: US Vice President cancels visit to Gaza for security reasons

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending