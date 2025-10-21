Middle East Monitor
US Vice President cancels visit to Gaza for security reasons

October 21, 2025 at 9:59 am

US Vice President JD Vance speaks to the media during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington D.C., on October 01, 2025. [Mehmet Eser – Anadolu Agency]

Israel’s public broadcaster reported on Monday that US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his planned visit to the Gaza Strip due to security concerns.

According to the Hebrew-language Channel Kan, Vice President Vance had intended to visit Gaza during his upcoming trip to Israel. However, it was later decided that he would monitor developments in the area remotely through secure video links instead.

The broadcaster added that Vance’s visit to Israel is expected to continue until Thursday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, toured the Gaza Strip.

Both Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Israel on Monday evening amid ongoing tensions, as part of Washington’s efforts to uphold the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Vice President Vance is scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, according to US officials and the Israel Airports Authority, which confirmed that preparations for his arrival are underway, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The latest US diplomatic moves aim to strengthen coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv, ensure the stability of the ceasefire, and prevent Hamas from rearming or undermining current reconstruction efforts.

The deployment of US forces in Israel is being viewed as an unprecedented step in military cooperation between the two countries since the recent Gaza war. Meanwhile, Washington maintains that its objective is to restore security, ensure accountability, and support humanitarian operations — without becoming involved in combat activities.

READ: Israel to reopen Gaza crossings under US pressure amid strikes

