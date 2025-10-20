Middle East Monitor
Israel to reopen Gaza crossings under US pressure amid strikes

October 20, 2025 at 12:49 pm

A new convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah Border Crossing following the ceasefire on October 19, 2025. [Ahmed Sayed - Anadolu Agency]

Israel has agreed to reopen crossings into the besieged Gaza Strip on Monday morning following pressure from the United States, after a decision to suspend the entry of humanitarian aid drew widespread criticism, according to Hebrew media reports.

An American official told Channel 12 that Israeli authorities had pledged to reopen the crossings, though no further details were provided.

The reopening comes after Israel’s political leadership announced the closure of all Gaza crossings and the suspension of aid deliveries, in what Palestinian factions described as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

A senior Israeli political source confirmed to Channel 12 that the closures had been approved at the highest level of government.

According to Hebrew media, the Israeli military carried out extensive attacks across the Gaza Strip, striking 104 targets with 127 munitions and killing 15 people, including what it described as a “company commander in Nubia.”

The move to reopen the crossings follows mounting US diplomatic pressure on Israel to uphold commitments under the ceasefire agreement and allow the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

READ: Gaza government: Israel killed 97 Palestinians, including 44 on Sunday, in 80 ceasefire violations

