Khartoum airport to resume domestic flights on Wednesday

The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority announced on Monday that Khartoum International Airport will reopen for domestic flights starting from Wednesday, following a 30-month closure due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The airport has been closed since 15 April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The conflict has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and the displacement of around 15 million people, according to the United Nations and local authorities. However, a study conducted by US universities estimated the death toll at about 130,000.

According to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Civil Aviation Authority “has issued a bulletin announcing the resumption of domestic flights at Khartoum International Airport starting Wednesday, 22 October, in accordance with the approved operational procedures.”

SUNA reported that the decision “confirms the airport’s readiness to gradually receive flights after completing all technical and operational arrangements.”

This marks the first time in over two and a half years that Khartoum International Airport is set to resume operations following the conflict between the army and the RSF.