Over 1,000 people flee Sudan’s Darfur city in 2 days amid worsening insecurity

October 21, 2025 at 7:33 pm

Displaced Sudanese women carry their belongings as the walk toward a camp near the town of Tawila in North Darfur on February 11, 2025 [AFP via Getty Images]

A total of 1,070 people fled El-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur state in western Sudan, over a two-day period due to deteriorating security conditions, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the UN agency said its field teams estimated that 1,070 people were displaced from the city on Sunday and Monday as insecurity worsened.

The displaced have scattered across several sites throughout the state, while the security situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable, the organization added.

On Monday, IOM reported that 1,510 people were displaced from El-Fasher between Oct. 15 and 19 amid growing insecurity.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been besieging El-Fasher since May 10, 2024, as the Sudanese army seeks to break the siege of the city, which serves as the humanitarian operations center for the five Darfur states.

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

READ: Sudanese FM compares militias’ starvation tactics in El Fasher to Israel’s actions in Gaza

