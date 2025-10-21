Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Qatar for official visit

After engagements in Kuwait, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Doha on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan was greeted with an official ceremony at the Hamad International Airport.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, other senior Qatari officials, and Turkiye’s Ambassador Mustafa Goksu were among those who welcomed him.

During his visit, Erdogan is expected to meet the Qatari emir for bilateral and delegation-level talks.

He will also attend the 11th meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, where the two sides are expected to sign several cooperation agreements.

Qatar is the second stop of Erdogan’s three-day Gulf tour, which also includes Oman.

READ: 4 deals signed between Turkiye, Kuwait