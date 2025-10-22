Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Sudan’s Khartoum airport receives 1st flight in over 2 years

October 22, 2025 at 7:56 pm

A view of the damage caused by clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan on March 28, 2025. [Mohammed Nzar Awad - Anadolu Agency]

A view of the damage caused by clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan on March 28, 2025. [Mohammed Nzar Awad – Anadolu Agency]

Khartoum International Airport received its first civilian passenger flight on Wednesday, ending a shutdown that lasted two and a half years, Sudanese authorities said, Anadolu reports.

“The Badr Airlines flight landed moments ago at Khartoum International Airport, marking the airport’s reopening and the gradual return of air operations from the capital after a long suspension,” the airport authority said in a statement on US social media company Facebook.

It described the airport’s reopening as “an important step toward the recovery of Sudan’s aviation sector and the gradual resumption of air traffic.”

The reopening came hours after Sudanese air defenses intercepted a drone attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting the capital early Wednesday, the second such attack in 24 hours.

READ: Over 1,000 people flee Sudan’s Darfur city in 2 days amid worsening insecurity

The airport had been closed for 921 days since fighting broke out between the army and the RSF in April 2023.

On Monday night, the Civil Aviation Authority announced plans to reopen the airport on Wednesday. However, a subsequent drone attack near the airport sparked renewed concerns about safety.

The closure of Khartoum International Airport, a major aviation hub centrally located in Sudan, brought much of the country’s air traffic to a halt.

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending