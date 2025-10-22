Middle East Monitor
UN calls for more shelter aid for Gaza before winter

October 22, 2025 at 9:37 am

An old woman and children try to stay warm by burning brushwood in front of a tent house as they struggle to survive in poverty under Israel's blockade during winter, in Gaza City, Gaza on December 27, 2022. [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]

An old woman and children try to stay warm by burning brushwood in front of a tent house as they struggle to survive in poverty under Israel’s blockade during winter, in Gaza City, Gaza on December 27, 2022. [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, has stressed the need to allow a much larger quantity of shelter materials into Gaza before the onset of winter.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Haq said that relief organisations in Gaza continue to expand their activities in areas that were previously hard to reach.

He added that 300 tents and 14,700 blankets have been distributed to displaced and needy families in Khan Younis.

Haq reiterated the importance of increasing the amount of shelter aid entering Gaza before the start of the winter season and called on Israel to issue more permits allowing humanitarian organisations to deliver relief supplies. 

He also noted that UN teams have managed to deliver 10,638 tonnes of essential supplies through border crossings since the ceasefire came into effect on 10 October

