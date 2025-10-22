UNRWA expands its operations in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its humanitarian operations in Gaza City.

The agency said it is “expanding operations in Gaza City, resuming health services, emergency shelters, water distribution, and solid waste removal, while clearance of explosive ordnance remains critical to ensure civilian safety.”

In a post on X, UNRWA stated that around 6,000 aid trucks are waiting at Gaza’s crossings. These trucks carry food supplies sufficient for Gaza’s population for six months, along with hundreds of thousands of tents and shelter materials urgently needed as winter approaches.

The agency confirmed that the Israeli authorities continue to prevent the entry of this aid.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli forces — with US and European support — have carried out what has been described as a genocide in the Gaza Strip, involving killing, starvation, destruction, displacement, and mass arrests. These actions have continued despite international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to stop them.

The assault has resulted in more than 238,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them children and women, with over 11,000 missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and widespread famine has claimed many lives, mostly children. Much of Gaza has been destroyed, with cities and neighbourhoods almost erased from the map. Amid this devastation, survivors continue to rise — not only to tell their stories but also to rebuild what remains and prove that life cannot be defeated.

READ: Israel to reopen Gaza crossings under US pressure amid strikes