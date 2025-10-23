Erdogan concludes Gulf tour with 24 new pacts in Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrapped up a three-day Gulf tour on Thursday that included official visits to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, resulting in the signing of 24 agreements, memoranda, and joint statements, Anadolu reports.

Erdogan visited the three Gulf states Oct. 21–23 at the invitation of their leaders. Talks throughout the trip focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation on regional and global issues, including the situation in Gaza.

– Kuwait

Erdogan began his tour in Kuwait, where Emir Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah welcomed him with an official ceremony at Bayan Palace.

The two leaders held one-on-one and interdelegation meetings, reviewing bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and international developments.

Erdogan stressed the importance of preserving the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, reiterating that a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace. He called for unity among Muslim nations and reaffirmed Türkiye’s willingness to cooperate with Arab partners to build a better future for Syria.

Following the talks, Erdogan presented the Kuwaiti emir with a Togg, Turkiye’s domestically produced electric car.

Several cooperation agreements were signed, including:

A Maritime Transport Agreement,

An MoU on Mutual Recognition of Seafarers’ Certificates,

An MoU on Energy Cooperation, and

An MoU on Promoting Direct Investments between Turkiye’s Presidency of Investment Office and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

The Kuwaiti emir later hosted an official dinner in Erdogan’s honor.

Qatar

Erdogan next traveled to Doha, where he was greeted with an official ceremony at Hamad International Airport before meeting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Amiri Diwan.

Talks focused on bolstering cooperation in defense, trade, energy, and investment, as well as developments in Palestine. Erdogan described Türkiye–Qatar relations as “excellent,” saying the two nations’ strategic partnership plays an important role in regional stability.

The leaders co-chaired the 11th Türkiye–Qatar High Strategic Committee Meeting, during which they signed several new cooperation deals, including:

An MoU on Strategic Development Planning,

An MoU on Defense Industry Cooperation,

A Joint Declaration on the High Strategic Committee Meeting, and

A Joint Ministerial Statement between the two countries’ trade ministries.

The Turkish president also attended a dinner hosted in his honor by the Qatari emir.

Oman

The final leg of Erdogan’s Gulf trip took him to Muscat, where he was greeted with full honors by Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Al Alam Palace.

The two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues, emphasizing shared views on the Palestinian cause and the importance of dialogue-based diplomacy. Erdogan praised Oman’s role as a mediator in regional conflicts and said Türkiye and Oman would continue to support efforts toward a two-state solution in Gaza.

Erdogan presented Sultan Haitham with a red Togg electric vehicle before overseeing a signing ceremony covering wide-ranging areas such as defense, energy, mining, industry, higher education, media, and visa exemptions.

Among the agreements signed were:

An MoU on Mining and Critical Minerals,

An MoU on Military Cooperation,

An MoU on Industrial Cooperation,

An MoU on Science, Technology, and Innovation,

An MoU on Competition Protection,

An MoU on Media and Communication,

An MoU on Defense Industry Cooperation,

A Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the Turkiye Wealth Fund and the Oman Investment Authority,

Several shareholding and cooperation deals involving Turkish and Omani companies, including OYAK, Amber Limited, Uzbek-Oman Investment Company, and Oman Food Investment Holding,

An MoU between Innovance Information Technologies Inc. and Oman Telecommunications Company, and

A Cooperation Agreement on Land Allocation for the Turkish Maarif Foundation to establish schools in Oman.

Two joint declarations were also signed: one on establishing a Coordination Council and another granting visa exemptions for ordinary passport holders.

After attending a luncheon hosted by Sultan Haitham, Erdogan departed Muscat and returned to Turkiye, marking the end of his three-day Gulf tour.

