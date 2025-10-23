Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

France urges Israel to comply with international law in line with UN court’s advisory opinion

October 23, 2025 at 8:17 pm

A new convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah Border Crossing following the ceasefire on October 22, 2025. [Ahmed Sayed - Anadolu Agency]

A new convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza Strip through Egypt’s Rafah Border Crossing following the ceasefire on October 22, 2025. [Ahmed Sayed – Anadolu Agency]

France urged Israel on Thursday to comply with obligations under international law in accordance with an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which assessed the legal consequences of Israel’s restrictions on UN agencies, Anadolu reports.

A statement reaffirmed France’s commitment to the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the UN.

It pressed Israel to remove all obstacles preventing “the immediate and uninterrupted” delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The statement urged Israel to cooperate with the UN, including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

“France once again underscores the importance of all parties fully implementing the cease-fire agreement, including ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of the populations in the region,” it said.

The ICJ issued a non-binding advisory opinion stating that Israel is legally obligated to allow UNRWA to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Since March, Israel has been preventing UNRWA, the largest aid organization operating in the region, from delivering assistance to Gaza.

UNRWA said it has enough aid supplies stored to fill thousands of trucks, sufficient to meet the food needs of the entire population of Gaza for three months, but Israeli authorities have banned the agency from bringing the aid into the enclave.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 68,200 victims in the genocidal onslaught in the enclave, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

READ: France voices deep concern after Israeli drone injures UN peacekeeper in southern Lebanon

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending