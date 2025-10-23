Swiss Solidarity Day raises over $5M for humanitarian aid in Gaza

A national solidarity day organized in Switzerland has raised more than CHF4.5 million (over $5.6 million) to support humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, Swiss Solidarity announced, Anadolu reports.

Held in collaboration with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG) and private radio stations, the foundation said in a statement on Wednesday that the campaign mobilized people across all regions of the country to show support for Gaza’s civilian population.

President Karin Keller-Sutter launched the event live on SRF, while dozens of volunteers and public figures took donation calls throughout the day.

The funds will allow Swiss Solidarity’s partner organizations to strengthen their work on the ground, focusing on access to food, drinking water, medical care, and shelter for families who have lost everything, according to the statement.

“The solidarity of the Swiss population sends a strong signal of humanity,” Miren Bengoa, director of Swiss Solidarity, said. “For more than two years, we have been supporting the civilian population in Gaza. The donations received today will enable our Swiss partner organizations to expand their vital assistance and bring back some hope.”

According to Swiss Solidarity, the aid will continue in cooperation with long-standing partner organizations experienced in crisis response, and donations remain open even after the Solidarity Day to continue supporting humanitarian work in Gaza.

