UN rights chief urges swift compliance with new ICJ Gaza ruling

The UN high commissioner for human rights said Thursday that Israel’s obligations under international law, as set out by the recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, are “crystal clear,” emphasizing that people in Gaza and across the occupied Palestinian territory must have access to essential supplies, Anadolu reports.

Volker Turk said in a statement that the ICJ’s advisory opinion reaffirmed that international human rights law applies alongside international humanitarian law in the occupied Palestinian territory, and that Israel is bound to “respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of Palestinians.”

He highlighted that the court singled out fundamental rights, including the rights to life, freedom from torture or ill-treatment, liberty and security, freedom of movement, protection of the family, an adequate standard of living, health, education, non-discrimination, and self-determination.

READ: UN chief urges Israel to comply with International Court ruling on Gaza

“Israel – and all other States – must comply with the law as made clear in the Court’s ruling, and act swiftly to bring about meaningful improvements to the appalling human rights and humanitarian situation on the ground,” Turk said.

He added that all parties to the conflict must meet their obligations under international law, starting with “saving lives rather than placing them at grave risk, and flooding Gaza with much-needed aid.”

“This must be the first step towards recovery and peacebuilding anchored in human rights, so that the ceasefire in Gaza transforms into enduring peace, in line with international law,” he concluded.

The ICJ ruled earlier Wednesday that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

READ: US vice president rules out West Bank annexation by Israel, calls Knesset vote ‘stupid political stunt’