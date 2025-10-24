Authorities arrest Egyptian activist Anas Habib after alleged threat to President Sisi

Belgian security forces have arrested Egyptian activist Anas Habib and his brother Tarek Habib in Brussels during the visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to Belgium, Egyptian media reported.

According to the reports, the arrests were made on allegations that Habib had been monitoring and threatening President Sisi while he was in Brussels to attend the Egypt–EU Summit. Police detained the two brothers at their hotel and confiscated their mobile phones as part of the investigation.

Local sources said Belgian authorities are coordinating with their Egyptian counterparts to determine the nature of the alleged threats and whether any plots were involved. Neither Belgian officials nor the Egyptian Embassy in Brussels have issued formal statements on the arrests.

The incident comes weeks after Dutch police detained Anas Habib for questioning over an alleged assault on the Egyptian Embassy in The Hague. He was released following an investigation.

President Sisi arrived in Brussels earlier this week to take part in the first Egypt–EU Summit, where he held talks with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In recent weeks, several Egyptian embassies in Europe have reportedly been targeted by protesters. Cairo has described these incidents as “malicious and suspicious actions” aimed at diverting international attention from “Israeli crimes in Gaza.” Demonstrators have accused Egypt of cooperating in the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

