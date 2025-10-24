Former Trump adviser accuses CIA of colluding with Mossad, lying about Hamas

Steve Bannon, former adviser to US President Donald Trump, has accused the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of providing “false and misleading” information to the Trump administration about the position of Hamas on negotiations with Israel. He claimed that the agency was “working for Israel’s Mossad” and operating under its influence, Arabi 21 News reported.

In remarks that have stirred widespread controversy across political and media circles in the United States, Bannon alleged that the CIA had “deliberately lied” to the US Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. He said the alleged lies were intended to “buy time for Mossad,” which, according to him, was conducting secret operations alongside Trump administration talks over a possible deal between Israel and Hamas.

Bannon stated that Witkoff had been receiving three daily briefings from the CIA, during which the agency allegedly misled him each time. He claimed that this was not an intelligence error but a deliberate act of deception. According to Bannon, the CIA had told Witkoff that Hamas was not interested in peace and would never reach an agreement, a position he said reflected the views of Mossad and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He further alleged that these misleading reports caused Witkoff to miss an important meeting that was scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman. Bannon claimed that there had been a clear intention to end the negotiations, and that Mossad’s influence over the CIA was the reason Witkoff was unable to attend the meeting.

